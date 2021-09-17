30 years after his death, Freddie Mercury’s Liverpool connections are being honored.

The demise of one of music’s true icons will be commemorated in November 2021, 30 years after his death.

Freddie Mercury (born Farrokh Bulsara in the now-defunct state of Zanzibar) is a name that doesn’t need to be explained, but we’ll do it anyway.

For more than 15 years, the Queen frontman and lyricist dominated the international music industry, with 18 number one albums, 18 number one singles, and over 170 million albums sold worldwide.

Queen still holds the record for the best-selling album in UK chart history (their Greatest Hits CD sold over 5 million copies as of 2006), and Business Insider named the band the third most popular musical act of all time in 2018.

Freddie Mercury’s voice and influence are still treasured in British society three decades after his death on November 24, 1991, due to complications from AIDS.

The 2012 Olympic opening ceremony featured a recording of Freddie interacting with a Wembley audience, his life was the basis of the 2018 film Bohemian Rhapsody, and football clubs across the country still sing We Are the Champions everytime they win a league title.

Few people are aware, however, that Freddie spent part of his formative years in Liverpool’s Mossley Hill neighborhood, which has its own legendary and thriving music culture.

The blockbuster biography film Bohemian Rhapsody, starring Rami Malek, never mentioned how Freddie’s experience in the North influenced the development of the band that would later become Queen.

In September 1966, Freddie, then known as Freddie Bulsara, began studying art at Isleworth Polytechnic in West London, then transferred to Ealing Art College, where he received a certificate in graphic art and design.

Freddie made his money working as a luggage carrier at Heathrow Airport (as seen in the 2018 biopic) while bouncing from band to band in the hopes of making it big.

Freddie also ran a kiosk at Kensington Market with future Queen drummer Roger Taylor, selling secondhand Edwardian clothing and scarves.

After graduating from art school in 1969, Freddie joined the Liverpool-based blues-rock band Ibex, who went on to make the.