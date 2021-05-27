3 Summer-Friendly Make-Ahead Appetizers from Ina Garten

Are you a fan of the Barefoot Contessa? Are you looking for some summery Ina Garten appetizers? These Barefoot Contessa dishes come from the Make It Ahead cookbook by the Food Network star. They’re quick and easy appetizers that don’t require much cooking — perfect for hot summer days — and, best of all, they can be prepared ahead of time for a “How easy is that?” moment.

Thyme Roasted Red Peppers on a Greek Mezze Platter

According to Ina Garten, the Barefoot Contessa is the one appetizer that people “go crazy” about at cocktail parties.

According to Food Network, this is a “easy” Barefoot Contessa dish, albeit it does take some time to prepare. The Greek Mezze Platter is a mix of store-bought and homemade components, because, as Garten often says, “store-bought is fine.”

In a mixing bowl, combine fennel seeds, dry thyme, and red pepper flakes. She then arranges slices of feta cheese on a serving dish and seasons each one individually. The renowned chef then adds fresh thyme sprigs and olives. Finally, she drizzles a little “good” olive oil over everything. (Olivo Santo is Garten’s favorite olive oil brand.)

Garten lets the feta cheese come to room temperature after marinating for four hours in the fridge. In the meantime, she toasts some pita triangles. She finishes the plate with store-bought roasted red peppers and stuffed grape leaves before serving.

Kale Chips with Parmesan

According to Ina Garten, the 2-ingredient Barefoot Contessa Appetizer is “very delicious.”

This is one of Garten’s easiest appetizers to prepare ahead of time. Flat-leaf kale, parmesan, “good” olive oil, and kosher salt are the only ingredients in her Parmesan Kale Chips. Isn’t that simple?

She arranges kale leaves on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper, her most-used cooking equipment. Then she uses olive oil to brush each one…