3 Newly Discovered Videos Highlight ‘Starfield’ Locations And Lore [Watch].

There are some things that game creators don’t divulge to players until the right moment, but it appears that some “Starfield” fans have discovered three unlisted videos of the upcoming space-faring RPG title that expose the lore of some of the game’s main unannounced places.

Three unlisted videos from Bethesda were leaked on Thursday by an industry insider who goes by the moniker shinobi602. These movies show off some of the cities featured in the widely anticipated game “Starfield,” including Akila, Neon, and New Atlantis.

Despite the fact that the videos aren’t featured, IGN reported on Friday that Bethesda had confirmed their veracity. According to the site, the film was given with Constellation members by the game developer.

For the uninitiated, Constellation is a fan and gamer community that formed after signing up on the official “Starfield” website. Members have first access to fresh information regarding the game, such as unlisted videos, as a reward.

The new videos aren’t very long; in fact, they’re just around a minute long. Furthermore, none of them have any actual in-engine footage from the game. Instead, Bethesda uses concept graphics and a voice-over to highlight each area.

Akila, the capital city of “Starfield” and the home of the Freestar Collective, was revealed in one of the films. It’s surrounded by a massive wall since outer areas are infested with monsters like velociraptors and wolves, according to Bethesda.

Neon, a fascinating region on an aquatic planet, was featured in another video. The picturesque location is on top of a big fishing platform, which is where fans will find it. However, beneath its allure, the city legalizes Aurora, a narcotic that attracts visitors from all across the galaxy.

Finally, New Atlantis is a spaceport and the capitol of the United Colonies, as stated in the video.

The United Colonies is a prominent faction in “Starfield,” and it is thought to be the truest faction in the gaming universe.

According to the promotional materials for the game, it appears like it is growing increasingly similar to “Skyrim,” but set in space. Bethesda stated earlier this year that “Starfield” will be released on November 11, 2022. It will be available on Xbox One X, Xbox One S, and PC.