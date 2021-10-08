3 Months Before Her Due Date, Lana Rhoades Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump [VIDEO].

Lana Rhoades has flaunted her baby bump on social media once more.

Rhoades, 25, seemed to be having a good time during her pregnancy. She occasionally posts photos and videos of her developing baby bulge on Instagram.

She posted a video on Tuesday showing herself standing by the pool in brown bikini. Her clothing revealed her growing stomach, and she teased followers with a date for her baby’s arrival in the post.

With a seedling emoji, she wrote, “3 more months.”

She also included a close-up of a sonogram in her post, which drew praise from her fans, who couldn’t help but admire her for looking sexy even when pregnant.

Lena Nersesian remarked, “Gorgeous mama.”

Brittanya Razavi added, “Breathtaking.”

In the comments, there were also red heart emoji, clapping hands emoji, and smiling face with heart-eyes emoji.

Rhoades hasn’t revealed who her baby’s biological father is. Following her divorce from Mike Majlak, the former porn star has remained single. Their romance was on-again, off-again. They broke up in October 2020 and reunited in less than a week. They did, however, separate ways permanently in February.

Despite their split, rumors circulated that the author of “Fifth Vital” was Rhoades’ baby daddy. During an appearance on the “Impaulsive” podcast in June, Majlak denied it.

“Ladies and gentlemen, Mike, you are…not the father in the eight-week pregnancy of Instagram model extraordinaire Lana Rhoades,” he stated, feeling relieved before clapping his hands.

Rhoades expressed her concerns about Majlak squandering her time in the sixth episode of “3 Girls 1 Kitchen.” Alexa Adams, Olivia Davis, and Rhoades were talking about what made them feel “behind,” and the now-pregnant model revealed it was her “love life.”

Rhoades mentioned that she was approaching her 25th birthday and began making plans for her future, such as getting engaged by 25 and starting a family by 30 since she didn’t want to be single in Los Angeles at that age.

“My biggest concern is that he will waste my time and use up all of my good years and then refuse to commit to me,” Rhoades said of her ex.

Majlak, 36, has no intention of getting married. Rhoades was “linear and traditional,” and he didn’t agree with him, so they broke up in October.