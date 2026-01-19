’28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’ Struggles Despite Strong Reviews

The horror sequel “28 Years Later: The Bone Temple” opened to a soft $2.1 million in Thursday previews, starting earlier than usual at 2 p.m. on January 18. Despite positive reviews and a strong fan base, the film is now tracking for a relatively modest $20 million-plus total over the extended Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

Franchise Decline or Temporary Dip?

Released under the direction of Nia DaCosta, this latest installment of the “28 Years Later” franchise may struggle to match the commercial success of its predecessor, which grossed $30 million in its opening weekend back in 2025. The earlier film, directed by Danny Boyle, earned $5.8 million in Thursday previews alone, leading to a $70 million domestic total and $150 million worldwide. Both films had similar production budgets, around $63–65 million, but “The Bone Temple” looks set to fall significantly short of expectations, despite rave reviews from critics.

The question now arises: Why did Sony rush to greenlight the third and final chapter of the franchise if it wasn’t expected to generate the same buzz as its predecessor? Industry insiders suggest that the decision was motivated in part by a desire to boost ticket sales with a familiar face, as original star Cillian Murphy’s return was a key selling point. While his involvement may attract a few extra viewers, it remains to be seen if it will be enough to justify the final chapter’s investment.

As the film opens nationwide, all eyes are on whether it can break through its early struggles and deliver a respectable final chapter to the long-running series.