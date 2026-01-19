’28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’ Debuts with $29M; ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ Crosses $1.3B

With impressive international and domestic earnings, Sony’s latest horror installment, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, has made a strong entry into the global box office race. In its opening weekend across 61 territories, the film earned an estimated $29.2 million, ranking fourth globally. The film grossed $16.2 million from international markets and $13 million from North America, showing substantial appeal in its worldwide release.

Top Performers and Milestones

The UK and Ireland led international earnings, contributing $4.6 million to the total, followed by Mexico at $1.5 million and Australia at $1 million. This debut, however, marked a decline compared to the $60 million opening of its predecessor, 28 Years Later, which launched in June of the previous year. A higher rating (18) in the UK and Ireland, compared to the 15 rating for the original film, may have slightly limited its audience.

The Bone Temple continues the post-apocalyptic saga of England, where young Spike is pulled into a violent gang, and Dr. Kelson uncovers a significant discovery. The film features a star-studded cast, including Ralph Fiennes, Jack O’Connell, Alfie Williams, and Erin Kellyman, with Nia DaCosta directing and Alex Garland penning the screenplay.

Looking ahead, the film will expand into more markets, with scheduled releases in Croatia and Bosnia