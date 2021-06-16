’24’: The Series’ Clock Went Silent for a Morbid Reason

If you ask anyone who the best character on the groundbreaking drama 24 was, they’ll tell you that it was

. Most people will say Jack Bauer, the main character. Others may choose President David Palmer or Tony Almeida, two of the show’s other compelling characters. They wouldn’t necessarily be wrong, because each of those characters has their own set of strengths. The show’s ever-present ticking clock, however, is another non-human element that looms so large over the proceedings that it is almost a character in and of itself.

The show’s clock went silent from time to time, but it was hardly unintentional. This creative decision was made for a morbid reason. The reason why 24’s clock stopped ticking is detailed below. When the series first aired in 2001, it was a game-changer.

’24’ had a unique format with the clock.

The format of the show was simple but effective: each episode was broadcast in real time, capturing one hour in a single day. The entire season amounted to a full day.

Of course, the format is irrelevant if the show isn’t entertaining. That was the case. It followed the exploits of Jack, the head of the Counterterrorism Unit (CTU), a fictional government organization. Jack attempts to foil a plot to assassinate a presidential candidate in the first season. The season came to a shocking conclusion. Jack foils the plot, but in the process, he loses his wife, who is fatally shot by a former CTU agent.

In each season of the show, Jack did everything he could to safeguard national security. The audience couldn’t get enough of it. It aired for about a decade, with each season regularly putting Jack in danger and following the show’s format. What does the clock mean?