233 Raw Scans, Release Date, Highlights, And More [Spoilers] for ‘Tokyo Revengers’

The newest chapter of Ken Wakui’s popular manga, Chapter 232, was released on Wednesday. In “Tokyo Revengers” 233, it has sparked suspicion that Mikey will assassinate Rukuhara Tandai’s top dog, South Terano.

The latest part of the “Tokyo Revengers” manga, titled “It Takes Two to Tango,” continued the Mikey vs. South conflict. Mikey had finally made his move, and South was overjoyed.

Takemichi, Akashi, and Senju, on the other hand, were taken aback by the change of events. Senju, the Brahman gang’s commander, approached Mikey and informed him that South was her opponent. Mikey overheard Senju and said, “You want to die next?” with a grim expression. Mikey’s murderous aura was felt by Senju. “Let’s start the requiem’s conclusion,” South yelled as he tried to assault Mikey out of nowhere. South’s move was powerful, but Mikey’s signature kick hit him in the face before it could even land.

South was taken aback and got goosebumps, indicating that he was enjoying the fight. He saw Mikey’s strength was comparable to his own and screamed, “This is exactly what I’ve been waiting for!”

South launched another attack, but Takemichi intervened, ordering Mikey to stop fighting or his opponent would die. Takemichi’s blunder infuriated South while also surprising him.

Mikey, on the other hand, appeared to be unaware of his friend’s presence and continued conversing to South.

“You can’t seem to stop yourself from ruining stuff, can you? I’m the same way, which is why I’ve come to destroy you “Mikey remarked.

South realized he couldn’t move his body after hearing those remarks.

Takemichi was reminded of the time he confronted Kazutora by Mikey’s demeanor and entire atmosphere. Mikey could turn into a murderer at any moment, the time traveler believed.

Mikey reached for his friend’s hand and broke it instead of listening to Takemichi. Mikey stepped through Takemichi and asked South, “Now then, how do you want to die?” Takemichi wailed in anguish as Mikey moved by him. Takemichi cried out in desperation towards the end of the chapter, hoping to prevent Mikey from making a decision he would regret for the rest of his life.

Fans eagerly anticipating the publication of “Tokyo Revengers” 233 will have to wait until December 1 to see the manga installment.

Insiders frequently post details of the following chapter on various social media platforms between Friday and Sunday, as far as spoilers go. Raw scans, on the other hand, are normally released on Monday or Tuesday.

Most likely, "Tokyo Revengers" 233 will be released.