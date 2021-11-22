232 Leaks from ‘Tokyo Revengers’: Takemichi in Trouble; Scans Predict South’s Demise

According to reports, “Tokyo Revengers” 232 will include time-traveling hero Takemichi in severe peril, as well as a hint to South Terano’s impending fate.

While the official manga for “Tokyo Revengers” 232 has yet to be released, a new set of raw scans has recently leaked online. Mikey will continue to pursue South in the next episode, according to an insider and Twitter user named taiyakiboi, who shared and translated it.

Takemichi, who had appeared to notice Mikey being overcome by his dark impulse, will stand between South and Mikey to prevent his friend from doing whatever he is planned. South, perplexed by Takemichi’s unusual behavior, will inquire as to why he is acting the way he is.

Takemichi, still determined to stop Mikey, will tell the Kantou Manji gang’s boss, “If you do this,” but Mikey will break his arm before he finishes the statement. Mikey will also inform Takemichi that he is in his way, according to the scans.

Takemichi is also in pain, according to the scans, while Mikey confronts South Terano. The leaks are only a few panels from the future manga installment, and they don’t reveal much else.

It’s worth mentioning that this will be Mikey and Takemichi’s first meeting after the former requested the latter’s assistance 10 years ago. Mikey is the head of the Bonten Gang in the not-too-distant future, and like the person in the last chapter, that version of Mikey is overtaken by his dark impulses.

After discovering about the leaked scans, several readers are heartbroken because they know how much strain Takemichi has been carrying on his shoulders attempting to prevent Mikey from becoming the person he will become in the future. Fans, on the other hand, couldn’t blame Mikey for acting this way because he had lost practically all of his essential people in his life.

Takemichi’s vision of the deceased South Terano was depicted in one of Chapter 231’s panels. More information regarding this vision may be revealed in the next installment.

Takemichi may still try to save Mikey after his arm is shattered in “Tokyo Revengers” 232, or he may just give up and wail in pain over how things turned out.