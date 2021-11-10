231 Spoilers, Raw Scans, Release Date, Highlights, and More For ‘Tokyo Revengers’

After the manga revisited the early days of Black Dragon and showed how Akashi Takeomi became one of Brahman’s top dogs, readers will be eager to see what will happen in the next chapter. “Tokyo Revengers” 231 is just a few days away, and readers will be excited to see what will happen in the next chapter.

The hit manga series produced by Ken Wakui releases a new issue every week, and readers can expect the latest installment to be released on Nov. 17 if there are no delays or changes in the timetable. Some community insiders are leaking spoilers as early as November 14 or 15, and raw scans are routinely posted online every Tuesday night.

The last manga part, “Get Stuck-Up,” transported readers back to the life of Brahman gang member Akashi Takeomi. It detailed how he became embroiled in a feud with Mikey’s older brother, Sinichiro Sano, and went on to become the vice president of one of Tokyo’s most powerful criminal gangs.

Takeomi’s arrogance and drunkenness on power and fame were also depicted in the preceding chapter. Even after Sinichiro split Black Dragon, he found himself drowning in debt as a result of his lifestyle.

Takeomi ran across Senju and his former gang comrades, Benkei and Wakasa, while he was at his lowest point. Senju created Brahman with her brother as her counsel because she wanted to take down Mickey, according to the readers.

Takeomi claimed that he was to fault for all that had happened, but Senju disagreed. According to her, it is her obligation as a leader to maintain control over her subordinates, and because she has failed, she has no alternative but to eliminate South Terano.

“It’s been a while since I’ve gotten this worked up,” Terano said in the closing panel of the current manga episode, with an impassive Senju seen below.

The highly anticipated duel between Senju and Terano will most likely be seen in episode 231 of “Tokyo Revengers.” Some fans believe Senju will be slain in the next few chapters, which would be in line with Takemichi’s plan.

Others predict that Senju would win the street fight and put an end to the Terano’s reign in Rukuhara Tandai. Others who believe in this belief think that after the fight, Rukuhara and Brahman will combine.