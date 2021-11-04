230 Raw Scans, Release Date, Predictions, And Highlights From ‘Tokyo Revengers’ [Spoilers].

The famous clash between deities of two main criminal gangs in Tokyo, as well as the combat between Mikey and Kakucho, will most likely be featured in the next issue of the hit manga “Tokyo Revengers.”

The latest part of Ken Wakui’s “Tokyo Revengers,” titled “Go Easy On,” included details on the current street brawl between the Rokuhara Tandai, Brahman, and Kantou Manji gangs. The chapter began with Kakucho arriving at Mikey’s location. He even told the Kantou Manji gang’s leader that he wouldn’t be able to sit on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, Brahman’s top dog, Senju, was facing south of Rokuhara Tandai. Takeomi tried everything he could to persuade his younger sister not to fight South, even telling her that she could trust him, Benkei, and Waka to defeat the gang boss.

The majority of viewers feel Senju, particularly Takemichi, is incapable of handling South, but it appears that they are mistaken. Senju was quick and startled the crowd by landing numerous hits on South.

Senju, in fact, demonstrated her actual strength and abilities throughout the fight, knocking out South and leaving him unconscious on the ground with numerous key hits. Takeomi also mentioned in the most recent chapter that Senju was given the moniker Three Deities as a result of the first generation of Black Dragon’s support.

The fight between Mikey and Kakucho will most likely be seen in episode 230 of “Tokyo Revengers.” Kakucho is the former right-hand man and one of the Heavenly Kings of the Tenjiku gang lead by Izana. He is currently a member of Rokuhara Tandai’s executive committee.

His strength is said to be comparable to that of Izana. While fans are unaware of Kakucho’s current strength, he may not be able to easily defeat Mikey.

It’s very likely that he had to defeat Kokonoi first before fighting Mikey. This fight may be depicted in the next chapter.

Meanwhile, spoilers for the next episode will most likely appear online between Friday and Monday. Readers should be able to see the raw scans for the chapter anytime between Monday and Tuesday.

The 230th episode of “Tokyo Revengers” will be released on November 10th. Kodansha is the publisher of the manga.