226 Raw Scans, Release Date, And Highlights From ‘Tokyo Revengers’ [Spoilers].

The latest “Tokyo Revengers” manga installment is now out, and it features a wild confrontation between Rokuhara Tandai and Brahman, with Mikey passively watching the action develop.

Highlights from Chapter 225

The appearance of Mikey and Kantou Manji Gang as Rokuhara Tandai and Brahman prepare to battle was depicted in the most recent manga edition of “Tokyo Revengers.” Takemichi informs Mikey that he is unable to fight at this time. Meanwhile, Takeomi exclaims that the battle is for Draken, South yells that the combat is about to begin, and Haruchiyo orders his group to kill everyone.

Senju, Brahman’s top dog, is opposed to the battle and tries to halt the gang, but Takeomi has a different opinion. Senju’s brother is furious because he believes Kantou Manji abandoned Draken.

Mikey, on the other hand, maintains his composure and is simply standing behind Koko, observing the situation. Mikey thinks they should leave the rest to Hiruchiyo and Koko asks whether they’re going to make a move.

Mikey is unconcerned about Draken’s death, which surprises Koko. When he questions Mikey about it, Mikey simply replies, “about what?”

South Terano appears to be looking forward to the fight and opts to settle the fight with Brahman first. He also like it when Takeomi gets a little rowdy.

Senju orders Takeomi to calm down and tries to stop her brother. Waka, on the other hand, appears and tells her not to get involved in the battle because someone’s life has just been taken.

He also requests Takemichi to look after their princess (Senju) for them, before summoning Benkei to join the fight. Meanwhile, Takeomi rushes to attack South, but is stopped by several Rokuhara.

Takeomi is enraged and asks South why he needs to kill Draken, who isn’t even a full-fledged Brahman member. He also informs Rokuhara’s top dog that if anyone should be killed, it should be him, not Draken.

South launches a Fortessimo attack at Takeomi, but Benkie intercepts it before it lands. South’s attack is mocked by Benkei as being too weak for someone of his size.

Waka then leaps in and throws South to the ground. He tells South that Rokuhara should handle them, which makes South happy. Terano smiles, and Coyly reveals that he is now fighting the Black Dragon gang’s first-generation members.

Predictions and Spoilers (Chapter 225)

Mikey doesn't seem to know what happened to Draken, or at least that's what it appears to be.