225 raw scans, spoilers, release date, highlights, and more for ‘Tokyo Revengers.’

The latest episode of the hit series “Tokyo Revengers” hints that mayhem is about to erupt in Tokyo’s streets as Majiro Sano makes his much-anticipated but unexpected arrival before Brahman and Rokuhara Tandai unleash a carnage.

Highlights from Chapter 224

The most recent chapter of Ken Wakui’s iconic manga, titled “Cutthroat,” announced the death of one of the most beloved characters, Draken. Ken Ryuguji did not make it to the hospital after first responders declared him dead on the scene.

South Terano beat up the gang members that shot Draken in Rokuhara Tandai’s hideout. Rokuhara’s top dog, oblivious and violent, asked his members why they went so far as to shoot one of Brahman’s members.

Takeomi arrived at the amusement park and was taken aback when she learned about Draken’s death. He ordered Keizo Arashi or Benkei to go gather everyone from Brahman, enraged by what had happened.

Senju opposes his brother’s idea and informs him that she is unable to fight today. Takeomi is unhappy and tells his younger sister that they can’t just sit around and do nothing now that Draken has been murdered.

Since Rokuhara Tandai wrecked it from that point on, Brahman’s second in command announced that it’s no longer about whose gang is the best, but rather a carnage. South Terano and his group arrived before Senju could answer, inciting Takeomi to begin the “armageddon.”

Takeomi did not back down from South’s challenge, but they heard a familiar sound before the brawl began. Mikey arrived on his beloved motorcycle in front of them.

Predictions and spoilers for Chapter 225

The events after Mikey’s arrival at the amusement park will be shown in “Tokyo Revengers” 225. Sano Manjiro may be shown grieving over Draken’s body in the following chapter.

Hanagaki Takemichi and Mikey will also meet for the first time once the time traveler returns to the past. Takemichi’s presence might surprise Mikey.

Fans may also get to experience Mikey’s reaction to seeing his closest friend’s body. It’s one of the most eagerly anticipated scenes in the popular manga.

Will Takemichi be able to save Mikey now that the only person he loves and treats like family has passed away?

Release date, spoilers, and raw scans

Fans of “Tokyo Revengers” can get it via Kodansha. The release of Chapter 225 is scheduled for next Wednesday. On Sunday or Monday, spoilers will be available online, and raw scans may be available on Tuesday.