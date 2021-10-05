225 Leaked Panels from ‘Tokyo Revengers’ Reveal Unexpected Battle Between 3 Deities [Spoilers].

With the addition of Sano Manjiro to the hit manga, “Tokyo Revengers 225” will purportedly feature the highly anticipated epic clash between Tokyo’s top three gangs — Rokuhara Tandai, Brahman, and Kantou Manji.

Several panels from the upcoming “Tokyo Revengers” installment have emerged online before of its official release, thanks to community insiders.

According to reports, the street brawl begins with Mikey urging Koko (Hajime Kokonoi) to leave things to Haruchiyo (Sanzu Haruchiyo), while the rest of the Kantou Manji will be left to observe the situation.

Mikey has no idea what happened to his cherished pal Draken, according to the leaked panels from the future chapter.

South Terano asks Mikey what he’s doing in the amusement park in one of the panels, and Mikey responds that he’s there because he’s heard Takemichi is being pursued.

Meanwhile, Wakasa (Wakasa Imaushi), one of the Black Dragon’s founding members and now of Brahman, asks Takemichi to look after Senju so he can fight with Benkei (Keizo Arashi).

Readers might see some Rokuhara gang members holding Takeomi in one of the much-anticipated chapter’s panels (Takeomi Akashi).

Benkei and Wakasa appear as South Terano tries to punch Takeomi, with the former covering Takeomi and the latter kicking South. Wakasa then informs South that they would be his adversary.

Given that Mikey is in the position to defend Takemichi, it looks that readers will not see Mikey’s reaction to Draken’s death in the next chapter.

The next episode will also include the reunion of the three siblings — Senju, Takeomi, and Haruchiyo — according to the leaked panels.

According to reports, the upcoming “Tokyo Revengers” Volume 26, which will begin with Chapter 225, will have lead color pages as well as an Extra Edition ZERO chapter that will be published in Weekly Shonen Magazine.

The next part, apparently named “Free for All,” is set to be released on Wednesday.