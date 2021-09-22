224 Raw Scans, Release Date, Highlights, And More [Spoilers] for ‘Tokyo Revengers’

The second episode of “Tokyo Revengers” 223 is nice, but it leaves viewers hanging, especially those looking for an answer to Draken’s terrible dilemma.

Highlights from Chapter 223

The latest chapter of the hit manga “Tokyo Revengers,” titled “Good Old Days,” took fans on a surprise trip down memory lane.

Draken recalled a recollection he shared with his Toman brothers in his frail and dying state. The Tokyo Manji Gang’s leadership went to the beach on the first day of the year in 2005 to see the first dawn of the year. Chifuyu, Angry, Smiley, and Hakkai, the gang’s founders, were all present.

Draken recalled Mikey standing in front of the sun, encouraging him to grab on to it since it was the entire world to him.

In answer, Draken promised his leader, “This year, we shall conquer the entire planet.”

Draken reflected about his lifelong love, Emma Sano, in the chapter’s final two panels. He told Emma he was on his way, and in the final panel, Emma is shown grasping Draken’s hand.

Predictions and Spoilers in Chapter 224

The final chapter of “Tokyo Revengers” 224 will reveal what happened to Draken. This scenario has been going on for weeks, and fans would be happy to see it finally come to a conclusion. If this pattern continues in the next chapter, readers can expect to witness more journeys down memory lane.

Fans may watch the responses of Brahman, Kantou Manji, and even Rokuhara Tandai to the whole incident if author Ken Wakui kills or allows Draken live in the future installment.

Release Date, Spoilers, and Raw Scans

On September 29, “Tokyo Revengers” 224 will be released. Between September 27 and 28, readers can check out the spoilers on numerous social media platforms, including Reddit. Raw scans, on the other hand, frequently appear online on Tuesday night.

Those interested in reading the manga can do so at Kodansha. Last week marked the end of the first season of the anime adaption of “Tokyo Revengers.” Unfortunately, Liden Films, a Japanese animation studio, has yet to confirm whether the series has been renewed for a second season.