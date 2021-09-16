223 Raw Scans, Release Date, And Highlights From ‘Tokyo Revengers’ [Spoilers].

Many fans have been heartbroken by the most recent chapter of Ken Wakui’s wonderful manga series, “Tokyo Revengers” 223 which will most likely see the end of one of the most popular characters, Draken.

Highlights from Chapter 221

The most recent chapter of “Tokyo Revengers” is upsetting, especially for Ken-chin lovers. The hit manga series is notorious for its dark and melancholy storylines, and based on recent developments, it appears like the last arc will follow suit.

Draken lay on the ground, misty-eyed, his vision blurring slowly due to rain and tears, and his hearing sense decreasing rapidly.

Takemichi fought valiantly to keep back his tears, but he couldn’t, and while he didn’t want Draken to die, the former vice-captain of the Tokyo Manji gang was well aware that death was only a stone’s throw away.

Draken told Takemichi to look after Mikey and not to blame himself for jumping between timelines. He claimed that his impending death is due to his own free will, and that since Takemichi saved his, he would willingly sacrifice his own for the time traveler.

Takemichi was also told by the former vice-captain of the Tokyo Manji gang that he, too, had his share of setbacks. When he felt defeated, he would lie down on the ground and stare up at the sky.

Mikey has never been defeated in any of his battles, according to him. Mikey, the current Kantou Manji gang’s top dog, would have to endure all the burdens as if they were nothing, Draken said.

Predictions and Spoilers (Chapter 223)

With Draken appearing to be in his final hours on Earth, “Tokyo Revengers” 223 may uncover some interesting insights about his existence. After the Tokyo Manji gang disbanded in the future manga episode, fans may see his backstory.

According to fan beliefs, Takemichi may travel to the future and return to another reality to save Draken if he dies in the manga’s next chapter. This hypothesis is primarily wishful thinking, reflecting how much fans adore the character.

In “Tokyo Revengers” 223, fans may also get a glimpse of the Brahman gang’s reaction to the happenings at the amusement park. Most significantly, whatever happens to Draken will have a profound impact on Mikey. The outcome of the future battle of the could be determined by this. Brief News from Washington Newsday.