221 Raw Scans, Release Date, Predictions, And Highlights [Spoilers] for ‘Tokyo Revengers’

Takemichi saved Senju and maintained his pledge to the Brahman deity, according to the most current chapter of Ken Wakui’s hit manga, which also hinted at fascinating happenings in “Tokyo Revengers” 221.

Round-up of Chapter 220

The current manga installment, titled “Bull’s Eye,” depicts the events that occurred while Takemich Hanagaki and Senju Karawagi were visiting the amusement park. Takemichi’s vision consumed and disturbed him, and he was afraid that the events shown in the vision would occur on that day.

Senju walked to the restroom, and Takemichi only realized later that he should have kept an eye out for the Brahman gang’s diety. Four ambitious Rokuhara Tandai members appeared out of nowhere, one of them armed.

Takemichi believed his vision told him Senju was in danger, but it turns out he is the one who is being hunted. These four Rokuhara Tandai members apparently wanted to rise through the ranks, and they believe that killing the time traveler is the only way to do it.

Senju realized what was going on and raced over to protect Takemichi, but the bullet was deflected by Takemichi’s torso. They both tumbled to the ground, but it appears that they are both safe because the gunman missed his intended target.

Things were about to become ugly, but Draken appeared on the scene and saved the wailing hero and Senju.

Predictions and Spoilers in Chapter 221

The events after Draken’s entry at the amusement park would most likely be shown in “Tokyo Revengers” 221.

In the next chapter, two scenarios are possible. One possibility is that members of the Rokuhara Tandai might get desperate and battle Draken, Takemichi, and Senju. Another possibility is that they will flee the scene and flee for their life.

The assassination attempt on Takemichi, which put Senju in risk, could spark a conflict between Rokuhara Tandai and Brahman. It could also change the outcome of Kantou Manji, Rokuhara Tandai, and Brahman’s upcoming epic clash.

Release Date, Spoilers, and Raw Scans

Every week, a new chapter of “Tokyo Revengers” is released, and fans can expect Chapter 220 to be released on September 8 if there are no delays or adjustments. On Mondays and Tuesdays, spoilers and raw scans regularly appear on the internet. On Kodansha, fans may read the official manga publication.