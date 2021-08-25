220 Raw Scans, Spoilers, Release Date, Predictions, And More For ‘Tokyo Revengers’

The events that occurred on Aug. 3 in “Tokyo Revengers” 220 and beyond, according to the previous chapter of Ken Wakui’s hit manga series, could occur again in “Tokyo Revengers” 220 and beyond.

Roundup of Chapter 219

The most current chapter of the “Tokyo Revengers” manga, titled “A Sense of Foreboding,” described the events that occurred while Hanagaki Takemichi and Senju Kawaragi were enjoying each other’s company at an amusement park. It also revealed some specifics of the two characters’ intelligent dialogue.

Takeomi’s brother has transformed, according to the Brahman Gang’s chief. Takeomi, she claims, is no longer interested in making Brahman strong and instead wants to grow the gang.

Senju also informed the time leaper that he and Draken will be in charge of bringing down Kantou manji while she will be looking after Rokuhara Tandai. She also told Takemichi that she wants to be the number diety and that she believes she can defeat the other gangs on her own.

Senju requested Takemichi to make a wish on Tanzaku after enjoying the thrills and attractions at the amusement park and giving some things about herself and Brahman.

The time traveler mentioned his wish is to defeat Mikey, while she disclosed her wish is to protect Takemichi.

She also asked Takemichi if they could be friends, and the time traveler assured her that he would look out for Senju. Takemichi’s vision returned when they shook hands on their vow. Later, he understood that the vision was more vivid this time, and that the events he saw could have occurred on the same day.

Meanwhile, Inupi paid Draken a visit and informed him that the Rokuhara Tandai people are after Takemichi.

Predictions and Spoilers in Chapter 220

The location of the most recent manga chapter brought to mind the events of August 3, often known as the Battle of 8/3. Takemichi feels confident that his vision will occur on that day, and that he will be able to save Senju and keep his pledge to the Brahman leader.

Draken may request assistance from Takeomi or travel to Takemichi’s location with Inupi now that he is fully aware of the danger his time traveling comrade is in.

It will be interesting to see what Takemichi does to avoid the dilemma he may have gotten himself into, and viewers may be able to see it in episode 220 of “Tokyo Revengers.”

Release Date, Spoilers, and Raw Scans

Every week on Wednesday, a new manga installment is released if there are no delays or.