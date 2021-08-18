219 Raw Scans, Release Date, And Predictions For ‘Tokyo Revengers’ [Spoilers].

Given the events of the previous episode of Ken Wakui’s hit manga “Tokyo Revengers,” chapter 219 of “Tokyo Revengers” is another chapter readers should anticipate.

Release Date, Spoilers, and Raw Scans

Every week, a new chapter of the manga “Tokyo Revengers” is released. Unless there are adjustments or delays, fans can read a new chapter every Wednesday. Because no postponement has been announced, “Tokyo Revengers” 219 will be released on August 25.

Spoilers and raw scans are frequently made accessible online a day or two before the chapter’s official publication date. On Kodansha, fans can read the official manga.

Roundup of Chapter 218

The last chapter of “Tokyo Revengers” revealed a lot of new information on the Brahman Gang. It revealed details about how Tokyo’s delinquent gang functions and influences businesses under its protection.

The most recent chapter also introduces B1, the gang’s subterranean ring, where members’ battles are live-streamed to viewers who wager on the outcome.

Furthermore, the most recent manga issue depicted the delinquent group’s great meeting and Senju Karawagi’s supremacy. Senju announced Takemichi as the gang’s newest member during the meeting.

The Brahman Gang, Kantou Manji Gang, and Rokuhara Tandai will fight in the impending war, according to the deity. While Takemichi and Draken appeared to be overjoyed by the news of the battle, they both knew they would have to deal with Mikey. Mikey would be seeing Draken and Takemichi for the first time since the Tokyo Manji Gang dissolved.

Senju and Takemichi would go on a date, according to the latest chapter of the popular manga.

Predictions and Spoilers in Chapter 219

Senju and Takemichi’s time together may be revealed in further depth in episode 219 of “Tokyo Revengers.” During this time, the time traveler has a good possibility of learning more about Senju.

Mikey’s life may be updated in the forthcoming manga edition, as well as what has happened to him since the Tokyo Manji Gang split. In “Tokyo Revengers” 219, fans may get another chance to watch Takemichi’s vision come to life.

It’s important to note, though, that these are only predictions. As a result, fans should temper their expectations and take these tidbits with a grain of salt.