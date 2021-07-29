217 Raw Scans, Release Date, And Predictions For ‘Tokyo Revengers’ [Spoilers]

The most recent “Tokyo Revengers” manga installment is so cute, sweet, shocking, and brutal that fans are eager to learn the real release date of Chapter 217, as well as raw scans and spoilers.

Release Date with Spoilers and Raw Scans

Ken Wakui’s creation has been serialized in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, the series’ manga adaptation’s only authorized distributor.

Every week, a new chapter of “Tokyo Revengers” is released.

Fans can see “Tokyo Revengers” 217 on Wednesday if there are no delays or adjustments. On many forums and social media sources, spoilers and raw scans are available. Two or three days before the manga’s formal release, insiders frequently provide these spoilers and scans.

Roundup for Chapter 216

Senju Karawagi, the top dog of the Brahman Gang, is revealed to be a girl in the latest chapter of “Tokyo Revengers.” As a result, she is the first and only female character in the series to lead a delinquent gang in Tokyo. Despite the unexpected discovery, the chapter contains even more shocking facts that fans were not expecting.

Karawagi Senju turns out to be the younger sister of Akashi Takeomi, Brahman’s second-highest ranking commander. Her true name is Akashi Senju, and she goes by the stage name “Karawagi.” In the parallel universe, she is also the younger sister of Haruchiyo Sanzu, Bonten’s Top 2 and Sano Manjiro’s right-hand man.

Akashi Sanzu is Haruchiyo Sanzu’s real name, and he is the middle child of the Akashi siblings. Takeomi is the oldest of the three sons, with Sanzu and Senju following closely behind. Senju is also revealed to be the strongest of the siblings in the current chapter of the manga. Haruchiyo has no interest in her or Brahman’s hierarchy, she informs Takemichi in the manga.

Predictions and Spoilers in Chapter 217

Takemichi has a vision, according to the most recent manga edition. He is grieving over Senju, who is lying on the ground, in his vision. Takemichi is told by Senju, who appears to be dying, that he has maintained his word. It’s the first time in the manga that the grieving hero is shown to have the power to see into the future.

It's still unclear whether this vision is prompted by anything or someone, or if it occurs on a regular basis. Even Takemichi is astonished to discover such a strange skill. Takemichi's vision may be revealed in further depth in "Tokyo Revengers" 217. There's a chance Takemichi will go back in time to save the day.