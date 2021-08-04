217 Raw Scans of ‘Tokyo Revengers’ Reveal Takemichi’s New Power And Mikey’s Ultimate Sacrifice

“Tokyo Revengers” 217, titled “Have Never Seen Anything Like It,” previews the tearful hero and time leaper Hanagaki Takemichi’s newly acquired power.

The next “Tokyo Revengers” manga chapter delves more into Takemichi’s vision from the previous chapter, when Senju handed him her ice cream stick and the time leaper said the word “promise.” The time leaper pays a visit to Draken at his residence, which is still in the old brothel, in the most recent chapter.

Takemichi was on his way to Draken’s room when he hit floor level (4) and got another vision. Takemichi noticed blood on his shirt and hand. Later in the chapter, a lady, most likely working at Draken’s brothel, splashed tomato juice on Takemichi by accident.

Similar to what he witnessed before when he hit the elevator button, the liquid spilled on his shirt and palm. This appears to demonstrate that his vision is correct. This implies that, in addition to being able to travel to the past and future, he may also be able to see into the future.

Draken and Takemichi’s devotion to save Mikey is discussed in “Tokyo Revengers” 217. Draken said to the time leaper that he still has nightmares about Emma. Mikey’s sister had begged him to assist his brother achieve his dream, he confessed.

In the most recent chapter, the former vice captain of the Tokyo Manji Gang likewise stated that he needed Mikey and that he couldn’t abandon him. Draken’s true purpose for joining Brahman is to save Mikey, according to episode 217 of “Tokyo Revengers.”

Takemichi also briefed Draken about Mikey’s future plans, including his inability to control his “dark desires.” While Draken was unaware of his dark desires, Takemichi’s explanation of Mikey and the alternate future made him realize a lot.

Draken believes that in order to keep his vow to Takemichi, Mikey made all of his pals hate him in “Tokyo Revengers” 217. To keep everyone in Toman safe, including Hina, the founder of the Tokyo manji Gang made the ultimate sacrifice.

The manga for “Tokyo Revengers” is published by Kodansha, while the anime adaptation is accessible on Crunchyroll.