215 Raw Scans, Release Date, And Predictions For ‘Tokyo Revengers’ [Spoilers]

Fans are anticipating the release of raw scans, spoilers, and the official publication of “Tokyo Revengers” 215 as a result of Draken’s bombshell revelation in the previous chapter.

Release Date With Spoilers And Raw Scans

Every week, a new chapter of the popular manga “Tokyo Revengers” is released. Unless there are any delays or modifications in the plan, fans should expect “Tokyo Revengers” 215 to be released on Wednesday. Fans can check out spoilers and raw scans for the following installment two or three days before the manga’s official publication.

On Monday or Tuesday, insiders on Twitter and Reddit frequently reveal news about the upcoming chapter. Fans should visit Kodansha’s official website to learn more about the manga’s formal publication.

Predictions and Spoilers in Chapter 215

Draken gave South Terano a taste of his own medicine in the previous chapter of “Tokyo Revengers.” Fans have been waiting for the former vice-captain of the Tokyo Manji Gang to fight back against Rokuhara Tandai’s top two dogs, and it finally happened in Chapter 214. Due to the impending arrival of the cops, South and Draken agreed to settle their dispute at a later time.

However, the preceding chapter revealed another unexpected revelation that could have big ramifications for the manga’s plot. Draken revealed to Takemichi that he is a member of the Brahman Gang in the manga’s final panel. This explains why Akashi and Karawagi Senju were primarily interested in bringing Takemichi on board.

“Tokyo Revengers” 215 may provide some insight on Draken’s decision to join Brahman. Is protecting Mikey from ultimate devastation part of his motivation? Will Hanagaki Takemichi join the Brahman Gang to help him achieve his time-traveling goal?

Mikey’s current condition may be addressed in “Tokyo Revengers” 215 as well. Hina and Naoto may also make an appearance. Former members of the Tokyo Manji Gag may also appear in the forthcoming manga installment.

All of these questions will be answered in the manga’s next chapters. Fans, on the other hand, should treat these details with caution because they are not official. This information regarding “Tokyo Revengers” 215 is purely speculative at this time.