2026 Oscars Nominees Announced: “Sinners” Leads with Record-Breaking Nominations

The nominations for the 2026 Academy Awards have been revealed, with a slew of films vying for top honors. Leading the charge is “Sinners,” a vampire horror directed by Ryan Coogler, which has shattered records with 16 nominations across 24 categories. This includes nods for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor, where Michael B. Jordan is recognized for his role as one half of a pair of twin brothers.

Hot on the heels of “Sinners” are “One Battle After Another,” which secured 13 nominations, and “Marty Supreme,” “Frankenstein,” and “Sentimental Value,” all of which garnered nine. Rounding out the pack, “Hamnet” earned eight nominations, making it a strong contender for several major awards. The ceremony, set for March 15 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Conan O’Brien, who returns for another year of comedic flair.

Notable Nominees

The acting categories feature a diverse array of talent. Timothée Chalamet and Leonardo DiCaprio lead the Best Actor race, both earning nominations for their roles in “Marty Supreme” and “One Battle After Another,” respectively. Meanwhile, “Sinners” has claimed multiple spots in the acting categories, with Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo competing for Best Actor and Supporting Actor, respectively. Other standout performances include Jessie Buckley in “Hamnet” and Wagner Moura in “The Secret Agent.”

In the directing category, the year’s favorites include Chloé Zhao for “Hamnet,” Josh Safdie for “Marty Supreme,” and Ryan Coogler, who makes a strong showing for “Sinners.” The Best Picture category will see fierce competition from films such as “Frankenstein,” “Hamnet,” and “One Battle After Another.” The 2026 Oscars promise to be an exciting evening, with a wide variety of films capturing the attention of both critics and audiences alike.

This year’s nominations have also sparked discussions about the growing influence of genre films, with “Sinners” leading the charge for horror in a traditionally drama-heavy landscape. The 2026 awards show will be one to watch as it could signal a shift in the types of films receiving critical acclaim and industry recognition.