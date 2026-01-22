2026 Oscar Nominations Unveiled in Two-Part Live Presentation

The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards have been revealed, marking the start of the countdown to Hollywood’s most prestigious night. Hosted by actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman, the announcements were made in a live, two-part presentation streamed across the Academy’s social media channels on Thursday, January 22, 2026.

Key Categories Announced

The first wave of nominations, which began at 5:30am PST (1:30pm GMT), covered a variety of important categories, including Best Supporting Actor and Actress, Animated Short Film, Costume Design, Live Action Short Film, Make-Up and Hairstyling, Original Score, and both Adapted and Original Screenplay. The ceremony kicked off with these selections, offering early insights into the films and talent that are shaping this year’s awards season.

At around 5:41am PST, a second round of nominations followed, revealing the contenders for Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Animated Feature, Best Casting, Best Cinematography, Best Directing, Best Documentary Feature, Best Documentary Short, Best Editing, Best International Feature, Best Original Song, Best Production Design, Best Sound, Best Visual Effects, and the coveted Best Picture. The timing and order of these announcements were subject to slight changes, but this schedule remained largely on track for viewers following live.

What’s Next: The 2026 Oscars

The excitement surrounding this year’s nominees builds up as the 2026 Oscars are set to take place on March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Conan O’Brien will return as the host for this year’s ceremony, promising another evening of entertainment and celebration of the finest in film.

For those eager to keep track of updates as they unfold, the full list of nominations is available through the Academy’s official platforms.