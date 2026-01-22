2026 Oscar Nominations: Live Announcement Details and Schedule

The 98th Academy Awards nominations are set to be announced today, January 22, 2026. The eagerly anticipated two-part presentation will begin at 5:30am PST (1:30pm GMT) and will be hosted by actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman. This marks the first major milestone in the lead-up to the Oscars, which will take place on March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, with Conan O’Brien returning as the host.

Schedule and Categories to be Revealed

The first part of the announcement, starting at 5:30am, will reveal the nominees for supporting actor and actress, animated short film, costume design, live action short film, make-up and hairstyling, music (original score), and the adapted and original screenplay categories. At approximately 5:41am, the second part will follow, unveiling the nominations for best actor, best actress, animated feature, cinematography, directing, documentary feature, documentary short film, editing, international feature film, music (original song), production design, sound, visual effects, and best picture.

The full slate of nominees will be streamed live across the Academy’s social media platforms, ensuring global access for fans and industry professionals alike. The Oscars ceremony will be a major event, taking place just under two months from now at Hollywood’s iconic Dolby Theatre.