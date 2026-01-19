2026 Global Film Festivals and Market Dates Announced

The global film industry’s 2026 calendar is packed with an exciting array of festivals and markets, spanning continents from North America to Europe and beyond. With well-established events alongside newer ones, the dates for major film gatherings and key market dates offer a comprehensive overview for filmmakers, industry professionals, and film enthusiasts worldwide.

Key Upcoming Film Festivals

Film lovers and industry experts will mark their calendars for the 2026 edition of the Sundance Film Festival, which runs from January 22 to February 1 in the United States, bringing groundbreaking independent films to the spotlight. Also in January, the FIPADOC International Documentary Film Festival will take place from January 23-31 in France, while Sweden’s Goteborg Film Festival runs from January 23 through February 1. Another highlight, the International Film Festival Rotterdam, is set for January 29 to February 8 in the Netherlands.

As February approaches, film enthusiasts can look forward to the Berlin International Film Festival, from February 12-22 in Germany, with its renowned European Film Market scheduled from February 12-18. The New York Comedy Film Festival will light up the city from February 15-22, offering a fresh take on humor in cinema.

On the heels of these major events, the Dublin International Film Festival will take place from February 19 to March 1, followed by the Glasgow Film Festival, which runs from February 25 to March 8 in the UK. Meanwhile, the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin, Texas, will be a key gathering from March 12-18, showcasing innovative films from across the globe.

Additional Highlights Across the Globe

In March, the True/False Film Festival in the United States will offer a deep dive into documentary filmmaking from March 5-8. The Cinequest Film Festival in the US from March 10-22 and the CPH:DOX in Denmark (March 11-22) will also provide strong platforms for independent and documentary films. In Europe, the Luxembourg City Film Festival will run from March 5-15, followed by the Thessaloniki International Documentary Festival from March 5-15 in Greece.

The second quarter of 2026 features the Cannes Film Festival from May 12-23, one of the most prestigious events in the film industry. Alongside it, the Marché du Film will take place from May 12-20, fostering networking and business opportunities. June brings a diverse range of gatherings, with the Tribeca Film Festival in New York from June 3-14 and the Sydney Film Festival from June 3-14 in Australia.

As summer unfolds, the Venice International Film Festival, renowned for its cultural influence, will take place from September 2-12. The Toronto International Film Festival follows soon after, running from September 10-20, offering a key marketplace for films hoping to reach North American audiences.

Among the many upcoming events, the San Sebastián International Film Festival in Spain (September 18-26) and the Zurich Film Festival (September 24-October 4) stand out as key European destinations for film buffs. As the year progresses, film festivals such as Film Fest Gent in Belgium (October 7-18) and the New York Greek Film Expo (October 8-18) offer further celebrations of global cinema.

Film professionals, distributors, and creators will also look to the Hong Kong International Film Festival (April 1-12) and Filmart (March 17-20) as key points of interaction for networking and business deals.

These festivals represent just a few of the exciting events to look out for in the 2026 film industry calendar, which promises a vibrant year of global cinema, storytelling, and creativity.