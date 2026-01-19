2026 Film and TV Productions Shaping UK and Ireland’s Screen Landscape

Several high-profile film and TV productions are currently underway across the UK and Ireland, from star-studded historical dramas to futuristic sci-fi thrillers. These projects reflect the continued international appeal of the region’s screen industry, driven by both big-budget franchises and innovative storytelling across various genres. Below are some of the most notable projects set to make waves in 2026.

Major Productions in Progress

One of the most highly anticipated releases is the multi-film event, The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, which explores the iconic band from each member’s perspective. Directed by Sam Mendes, the series is being shot in London and Liverpool, starring Harris Dickinson, Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, and Joseph Quinn. With production spanning from November 2025 onwards, the series is distributed by Sony.

Elsinore, a poignant drama about Scottish actor Ian Charleson, is another key project currently in production. Directed by Simon Stone, this UK-based film features a cast including Andrew Scott and Olivia Colman. The production, which began in January 2026, is being distributed by Studiocanal, promising a gripping narrative.

Everybody Wants To F*ck Me, a comedy thriller delving into modern dating dynamics, is also taking shape in London. Directed by Jonathan Schey, it stars Taron Egerton, Jessica Henwick, and Mia McKenna-Bruce. The film, which began production in November 2025, is set to be distributed by Studiocanal.

On the action side, the highly anticipated sequel Road House 2, directed by Ilya Naishuller, is already underway in the UK, followed by filming in Malta and the US. Featuring Jake Gyllenhaal, Leila George, Aldis Hodge, and Dave Bautista, the project is slated for release on Amazon later in 2026.

Series Set for Release Across the UK and Ireland

In television, the second series of A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms, a spin-off from the acclaimed Game of Thrones franchise, is currently in production in Northern Ireland. The series, produced by HBO, has been filming since December 2025, with actors Peter Claffey, Finn Bennett, and Daniel Ings taking the lead roles.

Another hotly anticipated project is Ted Lasso (series four), which continues its saga at Richmond Football Club. Produced by Ruby’s Tuna, the show is being filmed at the West London Film Studios. Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, and Hannah Waddingham will reprise their roles, with the series ongoing since August 2025 and set to air on AppleTV .

The third season of The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power is already filming at Shepperton Studios. The latest installment, directed by Charlotte Brändström, is expected to launch on Prime Video in 2026, continuing the epic saga set in J.R.R. Tolkien’s universe. The series stars Morfydd Clark and Charlie Vickers.

Meanwhile, the second season of Supacell, a superhero series exploring the lives of ordinary Black people with extraordinary powers, is being shot in London. Created by Rapman and produced by New Wave Energy, the show is expected to drop on Netflix later in 2026, with Tosin Cole, Nadine Mills, and Calvin Demba taking key roles.

Other notable TV series include Slow Horses (seasons seven and eight), a spy thriller starring Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden, and Black Doves (season two), a UK spy drama featuring Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw. Both projects are filmed in London and are currently airing or set to air on major streaming platforms.

Finally, Silo, the final series of the dystopian drama based on the best-selling book, is also nearing completion, with filming set to continue through March 2026 at Hoddedson Studios in the UK. The show stars Rebecca Ferguson and is expected to conclude its run on AppleTV later this year.

As these high-profile projects progress, the UK’s rich tradition of screen production continues to evolve, with new stories, iconic casts, and diverse genres shaping the landscape of film and television in 2026.