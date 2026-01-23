2026 Denim Trends: Straight-Leg, Stovepipe, and Light-Wash Lead the Charge

As we move into 2026, the denim world sees a blend of time-tested styles and fresh variations making waves. While the relentless cycle of trends can often feel overwhelming, the world of jeans tends to evolve at a slower pace, with classic styles still holding their ground alongside newer cuts. Key denim experts and brands have weighed in on what should be filling your wardrobe this year.

Straight-Leg and Stovepipe Jeans Dominate 2026

While jeans trends have been known to shift rapidly, straight-leg cuts are set to remain a staple in 2026. “Straight-leg jeans aren’t going anywhere,” says Hannah Dawson, founder of womenswear label STPLE. “They’re timeless, easy, and provide a clean silhouette that’s simple to dress up or down.” This style is widely acknowledged as a versatile piece that suits nearly any occasion.

Marianne McDonald, creative director at Citizens of Humanity, echoes Dawson’s sentiment, calling straight-leg jeans “universally flattering and effortlessly versatile.” As we head into the new year, these jeans are predicted to stay as the anchor of many wardrobes, taking wearers from the office to dinner with ease.

On the horizon, stovepipe jeans are gaining traction, often hailed as a balance between the slim, tight-fitting skinny jeans and more relaxed straight-leg cuts. Tapering gently below the ankle, these jeans have been described as the perfect hybrid, offering a tailored fit without the constriction of skinnies. Designers like Khaite have featured stunning variations in their Spring/Summer 2026 collections, showcasing this trend’s potential for the year ahead.

Light-Wash Denim and Subtle Details for 2026

Meanwhile, the color of denim is shifting. Chanel’s Métiers d’art 2026 show set the tone for light-wash denim to dominate. While this shade sits between bleached and indigo, it stands out as the go-to for those wanting to stay on-trend in 2026. This trend is being echoed by major denim players like 7 for All Mankind and Samsoe Samsoe, who are already offering light-wash options to suit this demand.

Other standout trends include details in the cut of jeans, such as folded fastenings and twisted seams. These subtle tweaks have emerged as key indicators of a “directional” style, with high-end brands like JW Anderson and Reiss leading the charge. Their jeans are designed to catch the eye, even when paired with casual tops, making them perfect for anyone looking to elevate their everyday outfits.

As for popular cuts like barrel-leg and tapered jeans, they remain relevant, especially with brands like Citizens of Humanity and Agolde seeing continued demand. While some might argue these styles are nearing ubiquity, Celine’s Spring/Summer 2026 show has proved they’re not going anywhere yet.

In terms of price points, denim enthusiasts can expect to see a wide range of options. Straight-leg jeans from brands like STPLE and Khaite range from £178 to £630, while more affordable offerings from M