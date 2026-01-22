2026 Concert Calendar Heats Up with Star-Studded Tours in Alabama, Detroit, and Dublin

As 2026 kicks off, the global concert scene is on fire, with major artists from a variety of genres announcing their highly anticipated tour dates in Alabama, Detroit, and Dublin. Music lovers across the globe are set for a thrilling year as iconic bands and rising stars bring their live shows to cities in the United States and beyond. From country to indie, rock to electronic, 2026 promises to deliver unforgettable live music experiences for fans of all tastes.

Alabama’s Star-Packed Tour Calendar

In Alabama, music venues are already brimming with excitement as they host some of the biggest names in the industry. According to The Bama Buzz, Cody Johnson will kick off the year with back-to-back shows at Birmingham’s Legacy Arena on February 6 and 7. Country music fans can also look forward to Parker McCollum’s performances at Auburn’s Neville Arena on February 13, followed by shows at Orange Beach’s Wharf Amphitheater on July 17 and Huntsville’s Orion Amphitheater on August 22, with tickets now available for sale via Ticketmaster.

For indie and folk fans, the concert schedule is just as packed. The Runarounds will take the stage at Iron City on February 27, followed by The Lumineers at Legacy Arena on March 25. Not far behind, Eric Church will perform at the same venue on March 19, while local favorite The Brook and The Bluff will grace the Avondale Brewing Company on March 27. Treaty Oak Revival is also making waves in Alabama, with performances on March 28 and May 15 at various venues across the state, alongside Muscadine Bloodline, Kaitlin Butts, and Red Clay Strays.

Spring ushers in a wave of big names. Mariah the Scientist’s sold-out show on April 8 at Avondale Brewing Company has left fans clamoring for resale tickets. Other upcoming performances include Widespread Panic on April 17 and 18, Rod Stewart on April 17, and a tough decision for fans on April 18 with Morgan Wallen performing at Bryant-Denny Stadium and ZZ Top headlining at Orion Amphitheater. Huntsville’s VBC Mars Music Hall will host Lake Street Dive on April 22.

Summer won’t disappoint either, with Creed’s reunion tour hitting Huntsville’s Orion Amphitheater on July 22 and Orange Beach’s Wharf Amphitheater on July 24. The Goo Goo Dolls and Neon Trees will also bring their energy to Huntsville on August 18 and Orange Beach on August 21, while Jack Johnson wraps up the summer at The Wharf on August 26.

Detroit’s Thriving Summer Music Scene

Detroit’s summer concert lineup is equally packed, with notable shows such as John Mellencamp’s Dancing Words Tour at Pine Knob Music Theatre on July 16 and a highly anticipated co-headlining show from Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson on September 24, also at Pine Knob. Indie fans will enjoy two nights of unique setlists from They Might Be Giants at the Majestic Theatre on April 28 and 29, while Tori Amos will perform her latest album, “In Times of Dragons,” at the Fox Theatre on August 7.

Fans of alternative rock and metal can catch Les Claypool’s genre-bending showcase at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre on May 31, and Sepultura’s farewell North American tour at the Royal Oak Music Theatre on May 4. Other must-see performances in Detroit include Snail Mail (April 12), Disclosure with DJ Laurence Guy (May 7), and Men at Work and Toad the Wet Sprocket (July 24), with Courtney Barnett closing out the month on May 21 at the Majestic Theatre.

Garbage’s Triumphant Return to Dublin

Across the Atlantic in Dublin, fans are gearing up for a special performance by Garbage on July 18 at the Iveagh Gardens. Lead singer Shirley Manson, who endured a serious fall in 2024, is making a triumphant return to the stage after a hip operation. Her recovery, described by Manson as both a curse and a gift, has brought new energy to the band’s music and perspective. Garbage’s new album, “Let All That We Imagine Be The Light,” released in May 2025, has already sparked excitement among fans.

Tickets for the Dublin show go on sale January 30, with a highly anticipated return to live performances after the band was forced to cancel their 2024 tour due to Manson’s injury. With the album’s release adding to the buzz, this show is set to be a highlight of the year for Dublin’s live music scene.

As tickets continue to sell out rapidly and more tour dates are expected, 2026 is shaping up to be a monumental year for live music fans everywhere. Whether it’s the electric atmosphere of a stadium show or the intimate feel of a club gig, this year promises to be one for the books.