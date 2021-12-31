2021’s Biggest Celebrity Deaths: Larry King And 12 Other Stars Who Passed Away

Once the clock strikes midnight on the last day of the year, Hollywood will be able to close the door on 2021 and celebrate new initiatives. However, some celebrities will be unable to market their work as a result of their premature deaths.

Even though they are no longer with us, their contributions will not be forgotten. Here’s a look at some of the celebrities who passed away in 2021.

Earl Simmons, aka DMX, died on April 9th at the age of 50 after having a heart attack. DMX has received Grammy nominations for various songs over the course of his career.

Virgil Abloh, Virgil Abloh, Virgil A

Following a private battle with cancer, the 41-year-old fashion designer passed away. Abloh was diagnosed with cardiac angiosarcoma, which is a rare malignancy that can create a heart tumor. The luxury conglomerate Louis Vuitton Mot Hennessy announced Abloh’s death on November 28.

Helen McCrory is a well-known actress.

Damian Lewis, the spouse of the “Peaky Blinders” actor, confirmed her death on Twitter on April 16. “She died in the same way she lived.” “Without fear,” Lewis wrote. “God, we adore her, and we recognize how fortunate we are to have had her in our lives.” She shone like a diamond. “Go up into the air now, Little One, and thank you.” She was 52 years old at the time.

Cicely Tyson is a well-known actress.

Tyson won three Emmys, a Peabody Award, and a Tony Award during her career. On Jan. 28, Tyson, who starred in “How to Get Away with Murder,” “The Help,” and other films, died. The reason of death has not been disclosed. She was 96 years old at the time.

Larry King is a well-known television personality.

On Jan. 23, the famed television and radio host passed away at the age of 87. King died from sepsis and two other underlying diseases, despite the fact that he was fighting COVID-19 at the time of his death.

Post by Markie

In August, she died at the age of 70 after a nearly four-year struggle with cancer.

Post was recognized for her roles on “Chicago P.D.,” “The Fall Guy,” and “Night Court,” among others.

Hutchinson, Halyna

The cameraman passed away on the set of the western film “Rust” on October 21. A pretend gun held by the film’s actor, Alec Baldwin, went off and killed Hutchinson at the time. She was 42 years old at the time.

White, Thea

Following a struggle with liver cancer, the actress who played Muriel on the Cartoon Network series “Courage the Cowardly Dog” died on July 30. She was 81 years old at the time.

Prince Philip is a prince from the United Kingdom.

In a statement released on April 9, Buckingham Palace acknowledged Queen Elizabeth’s husband’s death. “It is with great sadness. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.