2021 Thriller ‘The Girl Who Got Away’ Now Streaming on Prime Video

A psychological horror film that initially flew under the radar in 2021, ‘The Girl Who Got Away’ (also known as ‘Mother’) is now available for streaming on Prime Video, offering a fresh option for thriller enthusiasts looking for an engaging weekend watch.

The movie, directed and written by Michael Morrissey, centers on the chilling story of Elizabeth Caulfield, a serial kidnapper and murderer who claimed to be the mother of young girls she abducted and killed. After being imprisoned for her crimes, Caulfield’s life takes another sinister turn when she escapes from jail after serving time for the abductions and seeks to track down the one survivor, Christina, who managed to flee years ago.

The plot unravels as Christina, now an adult, must confront her traumatic past while a relentless Elizabeth closes in. Alongside her personal struggles, Christina’s difficult history begins to surface, adding layers of tension to the unfolding events.

Strong Cast and Mixed Reviews

American actress Lexi Johnson leads the cast as Christina, with Nigerian-British actor Chukwudi Iwuji playing local police officer Jamie. Elizabeth is portrayed by Kaye Tuckerman, best known for her role in ‘The Matrix’. Despite its limited success upon release, the film has gained attention for its performances and tense storytelling. It holds an 87% approval rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Viewers have praised the film for its suspense and plot twists, with one Google reviewer describing it as “a perfect dose of scary and shock” and calling it “an underrated gem.” Another viewer noted the film’s “strong cast performances” and its balance between psychological terror and suspense. However, the film also attracted criticism, with some labeling it “predictable” or “bordering on ridiculous,” and others advising against watching it entirely.

The film’s mixed reception highlights the divide between those who appreciate its slow-burn narrative and tension-building twists, and those who found the story’s conclusions underwhelming. Those intrigued by the premise can now stream ‘The Girl Who Got Away’ on Prime Video and decide for themselves whether it lives up to its thriller credentials.