20 New Candidates Compete for Lord Sugar’s Investment in The Apprentice 2026

The 20th series of the BBC’s flagship business competition, *The Apprentice*, will introduce 20 ambitious candidates vying for Lord Alan Sugar’s £250,000 investment, as they embark on a series of high-pressure challenges. The show, set to air on January 29, 2026, will test their business acumen in tasks ranging from creating children’s books to hosting corporate events in Egypt’s Red Sea.

Over 12 weeks, Lord Sugar, alongside his trusted advisers Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell, will assess the candidates’ performance, ultimately selecting the entrepreneur with the most potential. The competitors span a variety of industries and backgrounds, each with their unique business ventures and bold aspirations.

Meet the Competitors

Among the contestants are Andrea Cooper, a 46-year-old grandmother from Barnsley, Yorkshire, who manages two businesses while juggling family life and a midwifery degree. She describes herself as hardworking and resilient, with a no-nonsense approach to business.

Conor Galvin, the owner of a photobooth business in Cork, Ireland, aims to turn his company into a household name by expanding across the UK. Despite a nontraditional background—having dropped out of medical school twice—he is committed to learning the business side of his enterprise. He plans to bring both fun and structure to the competition.

Georgina Newton, an actress and events manager from East London, stands out with her unique business idea: creating a mobile theatrical production company specializing in pantomime. Drawing on her experience with rejection in the entertainment industry, she is ready to take on the challenge of running a business on the go.

Dan Miller, who started his student recruitment business from his bedroom at 17, now works with high-profile clients like PricewaterhouseCoopers and Goldman Sachs. Based in Richmond, London, he’s looking for Lord Sugar’s guidance to take his company to the next level after nearly a decade of solo entrepreneurship.

Carrington Saunders is another strong contender. A first-class business graduate, she runs an online loungewear brand that thrives on social media. Saunders, who lives in South East London, is known for her outspoken approach and leadership qualities.

Other candidates include Harry Clough, a financial sales manager from Battersea, who seeks to revolutionize food and drink marketing with a free subscription box service, and Karishma Vijay, a beauty brand owner from Ashford, Surrey, who aims to find a business partner through the competition.

Lawrence Rosenberg, a public relations specialist from Watford, Hertfordshire, plans to disrupt the PR industry with tech-driven solutions, while Megan Ruiter, a bespoke womenswear designer, is determined to take her brand, which has already attracted celebrity clients, to global heights.

Levi Hague, a former RAF gunner, has generated controversy due to past social media posts but is looking to turn his personalised pet cremation urn business into a globally recognized brand with Lord Sugar’s investment. Meanwhile, Roxanne Hamedi, a pharmacist from Aberdeen, uses her expertise to grow a beauty brand focused on combating hair loss.

Other candidates include Marcus Donkoh, a barber aiming to expand his shop into a global lifestyle brand, and Pascha Myhill, a 21-year-old recruitment consultant who wants to break into private healthcare recruitment.

The competition will also feature Kieran McCartney, an estate agent from East London looking to build his own agency, and Vanessa Tetteh-Squire, a tech project manager with a swimwear brand designed for women with fuller busts.

With diverse business ideas and backgrounds, these 20 candidates are set to face Lord Sugar’s rigorous evaluation in a series of high-stakes tasks. The winner will secure £250,000 in investment and a chance to grow their enterprise under Lord Sugar’s mentorship.

The new series of *The Apprentice* promises intense competition, innovative business ideas, and dramatic eliminations as the candidates strive to prove they have what it takes to succeed in the business world.