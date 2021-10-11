2 Months After Pregnancy Announcement, Christina Ricci Marries Her Hairstylist [Photos].

Christina Ricci married her hairstylist Mark Hampton just a few months after revealing her pregnancy.

Ricci sat beneath an arch of roses with her now-husband and shared the good news on her Instagram page Sunday, in what appears to be a low-key ceremony for the soon-to-be mother of two.

The 41-year-old actress captioned her photo, “Mr. and Mrs.”

With a low ponytail and side-swept bangs, the “Addams Family Values” actress sported a white collared top and a pair of dangling earrings in the photo. Hampton wore a light-colored button-down shirt with a clean collar. Ricci carried a bouquet of daisies in yellow, purple, and white.

The “Casper” actress followed up with a close-up photograph of herself and Hampton.

Hampton captioned a snapshot of their wedding ceremony with the hashtag “#justmarried.”

The wedding photo has approximately 100,000 likes from fans and celebrity friends of the couple.

“”Such a gorgeous match,” wrote Juliette Lewis, star of “Cape Fear.” Congratulations.” Helena Christensen, a Danish supermodel and photographer, congratulated the pair with a mix of heart and clapping emojis. “Congratulations,” said Octavia Spencer of “Truth Be Told,” while Kat Dennings wrote, “Oh my goodness yeah!!!!!!!!!” “”Congratulations!” remarked Kelly Ripa, co-host of “Live With Kelly and Ryan.” What wonderful news!” Ricci announced her second pregnancy in August by uploading a sonogram shot with the caption, “Life continues getting better.” Hampton was tagged in the photo alongside emojis of a heart and a bunch of roses by Ricci. Hampton also shared a series of ultrasound photos on his Instagram account.

Ricci filed for divorce from ex-husband and film producer James Heerdegen, whom she married in 2013, a little more than a year ago. According to TMZ, the “Pan Am” actress filed for divorce in L.A. County Superior court in July 2020, alleging irreconcilable differences.

After an apparent confrontation between Ricci and Heerdegen, cops awarded her an emergency protective order. E! stated that she also gained sole custody of their 7-year-old son, Freddie, while Heerdegen was granted visitation privileges.