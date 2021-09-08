180 miles away, a man’s stolen bike was listed on eBay by a vendor.

After it was advertised for sale on eBay nearly 180 miles away, a biker in Edinburgh was reunited with his stolen bike.

The bike, a Saracen Arial mountain bike that was “very costly,” was stolen during a burglary in the Edinburgh region on July 7.

The bike was discovered being sold on eBay from Wirral, and a 42-year-old Egremont man was detained on suspicion of burglary conspiracy.

READ MORE: An Aldi customer overheard a father-to-talk be’s and left him ‘catching flies.’

“Officers in Wirral have recovered a stolen bike from an Edinburgh man after it was offered for sale on eBay,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“A high-value Saracen Arial carbon fibre mountain bike was taken from the Edinburgh region on Wednesday, July 7th. Following inquiries, it was discovered that the bike was being offered for sale online. Officers arrived at the seller’s address and arrested a man.

“A 42-year-old male from Egremont, Wirral, has been detained on suspicion of burglary conspiracy and is still being investigated. Constable Graham Ford of the Wirral Community Policing Team gave the victim with his bike.”

“This investigation is ongoing, but it’s really wonderful to see this valuable and valued asset restored to its rightful owner,” said Wirral community policing team officer Ford.

“All information will be used to identify and return stolen goods, and we will coordinate with other forces to do so.

“Burglary is a traumatic experience, and we hope that such a happy outcome brings some relief to this and other burglary victims.”

“We’ve witnessed a recent spike in bike thefts on the Wirral, and these things are often, like in this case, highly valuable,” said Community Policing Inspector Alan McKeon.

“We want to encourage owners of such valuables to spend a little extra money on security, so take a look at our website for tips on how to make your house and shed as difficult to break into as possible.

“We also hold bike security events from time to time when free security marking is available, so keep an eye on Wirral Police on Twitter and Facebook for details.”