15 Iconic Quotes From The Pop Culture Classic on National Power Rangers Day

Today is National Power Rangers Day, giving fans of the beloved franchise a cause to commemorate what has become a pop cultural classic.

National Power Rangers Day is an official fan holiday commemorating the premiere of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers on August 28, 1993. Hasbro and Saban Entertainment, in collaboration with National Day Calendar, devised the event, which was first observed in 2018.

Everyone may commemorate the day by sharing their best Power Rangers experiences, cosplaying, or making amusing videos, whether they are fans of the original series or its later versions, movies, or even novels. Those who wish to participate in the commemoration should use the hashtag #NationalPowerRangersDay on social media.

“At the end of the day, the goal is to call your pals, color coordinate, and prepare for National Power Rangers Day!”

Hasbro encouraged fans to celebrate the holiday in an official greeting. “Whether you’re a red, yellow, pink, black, blue, green, or (your preferred color here) Power Ranger, it’s Morphin’ Time on August 28th!”

“Everyone gets to be a Ranger!” is the franchise’s current motto, which also highlights the franchise’s principles of “diversity, teamwork, and friendship.”

Let’s take a look at some great quotations from the franchise in honor of the pop culture classic, which might just make you want to re-watch your favorite episodes and movies. (Images courtesy of Comic Book Resources (CBR), TVTropes, and the Future of Work)

Lothor: Let me guess: it has twelve legs and is available in a variety of colors.

Mesogog: This time there are only five hues, but they’re no less irritating.

Lothor: I understand your anguish…