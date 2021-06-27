12 ways to add glitz and glam to your decor and give your house a summer glow

There’s nothing like a healthy summer glow to be found in the glint of gold or the glitter of silver – and we’re not just talking about ourselves.

Perhaps our homes could use a little sun-kissed shine as well – and the dazzling possibilities for injecting some summer radiance into the scheme of things are boundless.

Most importantly, a little radiance goes a long way. Here’s how to spruce up your pad, from gold decos to themed artwork…

Next, Harper Gem 2 Tier Fruit Bowl, £36, Harper Gem 2 Tier Fruit Bowl, £36, Harper Gem 2 Tier Fruit Bowl,

This gorgeous fruit dish from Next’s Harper Gem kitchenware collection will dress up your pears, shine up your Golden Delicious, and make everything taste even sweeter.

£20, John Lewis, Pols Potten Hourglass Ball Sandglass Mini, Gold

The sands of time, oh, the sands of time. Watching the golden sand flow through this globe for up to 30 minutes is the next best thing to footsteps in the sand.

Joe Browns, £40, Golden Standing Deco

This magnificent sphere, with its elaborate hammered design, appears like it belongs in a high-end hotel. If you’re looking for something divine and dramatic, this is one to add to your deco edit.

Amazon has a Wild & Wolf Retro 746 Telephone in Brass for £69.95.

Minted is dialed M… This push-button phone contains your number if you wish to ring a sideboard or retro telephone table.

Summer Art: Emmaline Poster (left), from £8.42; Madam Fleur No 2 Poster (bottom right), from £8.42 (other artwork from a selection), Desenio

For pure escapism, a ‘wellbeing’ wall panelled with your favourite prints – think floaty sundresses, wide-brim beach hats, golden sands, palm trees and artfully placed holiday trinkets – will make you feel happy, creative and channel your inner glow.

Iconic Lights’ George Monkey Table Lamp in Metallic Gold costs £45.

Interiors are popular with monkeys, and this joyful little gentleman is a great find.

Marle Wine Cooler, £125, Ella James

Aside from treating yourself, if you’re looking for a wedding gift or want to start a unique relationship, (This is a brief piece.)