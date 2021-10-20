12 Quotes To Honor Those With Culinary Skills on International Chefs Day 2021.

Every year on October 20th, International Chefs Day is observed to praise people’s culinary abilities while also educating the public about the need of eating healthy foods.

Chef Bill Gallagher developed the day in 2004. Gallagher was the president of WorldChefs at the time, a network of over 100 chef organisations.

Here are some quotes to share on this day, courtesy of Toast Tab:

"Chefs don't make mistakes; they create new dishes," says one. Elizabeth Brigg2 is a writer who lives in the United States. "Food is a romantic thing." Soul. It's about putting everything you've got into it on the table. I'm hoping it's favorably received. It's all about passion, to be honest. "It's all about love," says the narrator. Hillary Sterling, 3 "You must be the calm one when running a kitchen, no matter how crazy and chaotic things are. You can't show any fear since the guests will pick up on it. The beauty of this kitchen, however, is that everyone pitches in to help." Nina Compton is a member of the Nina Compton quartet. "I started cooking professionally because I was at a crossroads in my life and cooking was something I had always enjoyed, so I grabbed it." 5. – Amanda Cohen "If cooking is your passion, pursue it with zeal, pride, and excellence. It makes me pleased to watch guests speaking, eating, and smiling. "I enjoy all of life's tastes." Kai Chase is a six-year-old son of Kai Chase and his mother, Kai "It's fine to mess around with your meals." – Chef Emeril Lagasse7 "Our food has been described as "feminine" on several occasions, which is always meant as a compliment. We're thrilled to be classified as strong and confident women because of our femininity, but the masculine/feminine binary has no place in culinary expression or criticism. It's a fictitious construct that we'd like to see dismantled." – Sarah Hymanson and Sarah Kramer 8. "I feel there is always something new to learn; in fact, one of the three reasons I chose to become a chef is that I believe my education would never end." – Anne Burrell nnnnnnnnnnnnn "When I open the kitchen doors, I want to see a dining room full of diners, especially brown and black diners, who feel noticed, celebrated, and recognized as they stare at their plates." And I want to see a young black chef in the mirror who helped make that world a reality." Kwame Onwuachi, Kwame Onwuachi, Kwame Onwuachi, Kwame Onw "Skills are something that can be taught. You either have character or you don't." – Anthony Bourdain (Anthony Bourdain)11 "Learning.