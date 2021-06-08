12 gardening-themed Father’s Day presents for dads

There are plenty of gifts for your gardening dad this Father’s Day, whether he wants power tools, gizmos, or bits and pieces to add to his gardening arsenal (Sunday June 20).

ReGrow Kit by Brabantia (£24.95, brabantia.com)

If your father is a big recycler, he’ll love this new gadget, which allows him to grow everything from spring onions to lettuce, bok choi, and even lemon grass from veggie scraps that would otherwise end up in the trash.

Egopowerplus.co.uk sells the Nexus Escape Power Invertor Kit for £219.

This new gadget is a fantastic gift for dads who don’t have power in their shed, or who enjoy camping, or who simply want some home comforts in their outside space, such as a phone charger, lighting, or music.

The invertor kit, which includes a plug socket and two USB ports, is powered by a durable lithium battery that just slides into the unit and goes. The invertor, battery, and charger are included in the kit, but if he already has EGO batteries for garden equipment, they will work and you may purchase the pieces individually.

BRIQ’s £349 Hanging Egg Chair (briqfurniture.com)

Remove your father’s rickety old deck chairs and replace them with this unique egg chair, a weather-resistant swing seat with comfortable, washable cushions. He’ll be fighting the younger generation for a swing in it because it’s so much more elegant than a fold-out seat.

(£99.99, uk.ryobitools.eu) Ryobi 36v MAX POWER cordless jet blower

If your father enjoys blowing leaves and garbage away with a powerful power equipment, this jet blower could be the perfect gift for him. It includes a variable speed trigger that gives him complete control, as well as a turbo button that allows him to clear damp leaves and tackle heaps of fallen foliage even when it’s raining. It’s lightweight and, if you don’t have a lot of storage space, it’s also a space saver, thanks to its detachable nozzle and five-point rotating handle. The is the. (This is a brief piece.)