1031 English Scans, Color Spread, WSJ Cover Surface Online, ‘One Piece’

After destroying the most prized Germa raid suit, Sanji appears blazing and strengthened in “One Piece” 1031. Fans will also learn about the King vs. Zoro clash, Law, Kid, XDrake, Scratchmen Apoo, the CP-0, Brook, and Nico Robin in this chapter.

Thanks to credible insiders in the community, rough English scans and a detailed explanation of “One Piece” 1031 are currently available online. According to the leaks, the next chapter will be much more thrilling, especially because Sanji asks Zoro to murder him after the Onigashima conflict.

The next chapter of the manga will begin with Law, Kid, and Big Mom, with the audience still in shock over what the Worst Generation duo did to the yonko. Kid’s awakened power, which allows him to offer people magnetic power, is also revealed by the scans.

In “One Piece” 1031, Big Mom will recover her power by using Soul Pocus to gather lifetime from every Kaido subordinate in the area. She’ll also take a year from her own life and eat a lot to gain greater power.

Big Mom and her Homies will grow in size as a result, and the yonko’s eyes will burst into flames. She’ll concede that she hasn’t felt this much sorrow in decades and that Kid and Law are formidable foes.

Law and Kid will be told by the Emperor of the Sea that they are the same as Luffy, who is vying for her kingdom. If they are capable, she will invite them to occupy the yonko’s throne. Apoo and XDrake will begin fighting in the Cave Chamber, but Yamato will come.

Yamato will assault XDrake even though the latter has already told him that he is an ally in his haste to defend Onigashima and the Flower Capital. The action will conclude with the Number Fuga breaking the wall and sprinting towards Yamato, with Apoo commanding the two other Numbers to follow Fuga. XDrake will chase them down.

Brook and Nico Robin will be on the second level, where a couple of CP-0 agents will be stationed. However, they must first fight the Minks, as the tribe’s powerful members will cover for the Straw Hats and beg them to go. Brook is seen holding Robin in his arms as they attempt to flee the World Government’s dogs.

Sanji is in Black Maria's brothel, surrounded by enraged ladies who demand to know why.