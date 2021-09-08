1025 Spoilers for ‘One Piece’: Twin Dragons, Momo Saves Flower Capital, and a 3 vs 1 Mega Battle.

According to reports, “One Piece” 1025 would feature a massive battle between Kaido and Luffy, Yamato, and Momonosuke. Oden’s heir is thought to have a chance of preserving the Flower Capital from annihilation.

Although “One Piece” 1025 will not be released until next Sunday, the first set of spoilers for the upcoming chapter is currently out due to TalkOP and Redon. This provides fans something to talk about while they wait for the manga to be released officially.

According to the most recent spoilers, Luffy and Momonosuke will finally reach the roof of Onigashima’s Skull Dome. However, Oden’s son will have difficulty flying before reaching Kaido and Yamato’s position due to his fear.

Momonosuke appears to have never outgrown his phobia, despite his rapid transition to adulthood. Because to Luffy’s support, Momo will be able to fly with his eyes closed and reach the island.

He wouldn’t be able to get directly into the roof because he’s flying blind (literally), so he’d strike the dome with his head instead. Luffy will apparently attack Kaido with Gear 4: Jet Culverine as soon as they arrive at Kaido’s location.

Yamato will also assault his father simultaneously, according to the teasers. Momo and Kaido, both in their dragon forms, would face each other at some point in the chapter.

The source shared a leaked photograph of the chapter, which depicts a terrified Momo confronting the series’ most powerful creature. Regrettably, this is the end of the chapter.

While Momonosuke has matured into an adult, he is apparently not yet ready to face up against the Beasts Pirates’ Governor-General. Luffy and Yamato vs. Kaido would most likely be the focus of the mega-fight.

Onigashima is a floating island that will arrive in the Flower Capital in less than 15 minutes. And it appears that this is where Momonosuke’s abilities will be put to use.

In his dragon form, Oden’s kid can create clouds that can support his full weight as he climbs. Momo is now an adult, and his dragon form has grown significantly larger, therefore the clouds he created could have grown significantly larger as well.

So that the floating Onigashima island does not collide with the Flower Capital, Momo can generate a group of these huge clouds beneath it. However, if this occurs, it is possible that it will not be included in the future chapter.

