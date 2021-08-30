1024 Spoilers, Raw Scans, Release Date, And More For ‘One Piece’

Luffy will return to Onigashima in “One Piece” 1024, following the hit manga’s dramatic chapter that teased fans about King the Conflagration’s origins, Roronoa Zoro’s background, and Oden’s son Momonouske’s rapid maturity.

Highlights and Summary of Chapter 1023

The previous chapter of “One Piece” gave readers a flood of information about some of the manga’s most popular characters. The installment reveals that King the Conflagration is a member of Lunaria, one of the legendary extinct races.

It also included a team battle between Sanji and Zoro against King the Conflagration and Queen the Plague.

Furthermore, it intimated that the outcome of this combat will be critical to the war’s overall fate in Onigashima.

“One Piece” 1023 also teased Zoro’s roots, which might be traced back to the Shimutsuki clan based on Kawamatsu and Hyogoro’s dialogue.

Shinobu also caved in to Momonosuke’s yearning to turn him into an adult in the previous manga installment. Oden’s son, who is now 28 years old, is planning to return to Onigahsima with Luffy.

Predictions and Spoilers in Chapter 1024

As the conflict in Onigashima reaches its pinnacle, more shocking revelations and incidents are predicted.

Luffy and Momo may arrive on the roof of the Skull Dome, where Kaido and Yamato are now fighting, in “One Piece” 1024.

Fans may also learn more about the Yonko’s heroic battle with his son Yamato. They might also learn more about Usopp, Nami, and Tama, as well as the Yonko-tier war between Supernovas Kidd and Law and Big Mom. It’s possible that the fates of Kinemon, Kiku, and Denjiro may be disclosed in the next episode.

Release Date for Raw Scans and Spoilers

Every week, a new chapter of the manga is released. Fans should expect “One Piece” 1024 on September 5 if there are no delays or alterations to the schedule.

The new round of spoilers will be released on September 7 and 8, according to the schedule. Raw scans with English translations may also appear available between September 9 and 10.