1024 Raw Scans From ‘One Piece’ Indicate A Possible Zoro-Yamato Connection

More information regarding “One Piece” 1024 is now widely available online, implying a number of possibilities, including a link between Zoro and Yamato.

Insiders in the community supplied the raw scans, which reveal further information about the chapter.

According to the scans, Yamato was imprisoned in a cave with three formidable samurai, one of them is Shimotsuki Ushimaru, the Daimyo of Ringo.

The samurai fed Kaido’s son and taught him to read while they were inside the cave. Yamato possesses Oden’s notebook, so they all learnt about the world and Oden’s prophecy about a pirate who will set Wano free by reading it.

“One Piece” is a video game. Yamato’s desire to aid the country was revealed through 1024 raw scans, but the samurai warned him that although she has the time, they do not. As a result, they planned to break the cave’s stone door open, exit, and confront Kaido.

Yamato hasn’t met Zoro yet, and since the Pirate Hunter bears a striking likeness to Ringo’s former Daimyo, there’s a potential Yamato will bring it up when they meet in the manga’s later chapters.

Yamato was imprisoned for a cause, as shown by the raw scans. Kaido’s kid seems to have gone on a rampage in Onigashima, defeating some of his father’s servants.

His actions, it appears, earned him the moniker “Ogre Princess.” Yamato’s ability to employ the Supreme King Haki’s Color at such a young age was also revealed.

If Yamato believes in his father’s plan, it’s wonderful news for Kaido. Kaido, on the other hand, sees Yamato as a major obstacle to attaining his objectives because his son idolizes Oden.

The title of episode 1024 of “One Piece” is “A Certain Someone,” which is the expression used by the samurai when Yamato asked for his name. The warrior turns out to be a carbon copy of Zoro, complete with a bandage over his left eye. Shimotsuki Ushimaru is that “particular someone.”

Furthermore, one of the panels depicting Yamato and Kaido’s fight was revealed in the raw scans. Yamato appears to be on par with his father for the first time, according to the raw scans.

On Sunday, “One Piece” 1024 will be released.