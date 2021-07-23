1020 Spoilers Tease Brook’s Unexplored Backstory in “One Piece”

More information regarding the next manga part “One Piece” 1020 has leaked online, this time teasing the undiscovered past of the Straw Hats’ rockstar Brook.

While fans already know the plot of the next chapter, fresh information concerning Nico Robin’s clash with Black Maria has leaked online. According to TalkOP, the illusions Brook and Robin see are the people they miss, probably generated by Black Maria. The back of a gigantic and a white-haired woman are revealed in the spoilers for Robin.

Nico Olvia, the white-haired woman, could be her mother. Jaguar D. Saul, the marine Vice Admiral who tried to save her during the Buster Call, is most likely the giant. It’s difficult to tell if these people are Robin’s mother and the marine officer because just their backs are displayed.

Brook sees a lot of people from his old gang, who are described as “unknown people wearing weird armor” in the spoilers. He is also unable to attack them, according to the evidence. Brook revealed a piece of his background with the Straw Hats when he wasn’t yet a member of the crew.

Brook previously informed the Straw Hats that he was a wanted man with a bounty of 33 million Berries. Brook told the Straw Hats that before joining the Rumbar Pirates as a musician, he used to lead a battle convoy at a certain realm. This aspect of Brook’s past was teased in the most recent “One Piece” 1020 spoilers.

The strange armor could be a clue to the time period in which he was a leader. The illusion also indicated at a possible quick flashback to that time era for fans to acquire a better understanding of the musician. Apart from the illusions, the most recent batch of “One Piece” 1020 spoilers included more details regarding Black Maria’s weapon Wanyudo.

According to the leaks, Wanyudo is a unique sort of SMILE fruit based on a Wano Kuni-only dog breed.

More crucially, the spoilers show that Wet-Haired Caribou has joined Luffy and Momo on their return to Onigashima.

Because of the Tokyo Olympics, the release of “One Piece” 1020 has been moved back to August 1.