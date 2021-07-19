1020 Raw Scans, Release Date, And Predictions For ‘One Piece’ [Spoilers]

Because the series is presently on a week-long break, fans will have to wait a little longer to get their hands on the “One Piece” 1020 manga installment, including spoilers and raw images.

Because of the Olympics in Japan, “One Piece” 1020 will not be released next Sunday. Instead, fans can expect spoilers for the next chapter between July 27 and 28, with raw scans arriving as early as July 29. According to industry insiders, the next manga installment will be released on August 1st.

Predictions and spoilers

When the previous “One Piece” chapter showed the heated fight between Franky and Sasaki, fans were in for a treat. Before that, the manga focused on Jinbei’s tumultuous war with Whos Who. With the manga providing updates on the state of practically all of the Straw Hats as well as spotlighting their particular battles, it’s safe to assume that “One Piece” 1020 will finally include Nico Robin vs. Black Maria.

Fans would most likely get an update on Brook as well, as he was fighting alongside Robin against Tobi Roppo’s Black Maria and her minions in the most recent update. The next episode may include a peek of Kaido’s battle with his son Yamato, as well as more information regarding Yamato’s Devil Fruit and hybrid form.

Apart from that, the following episode could see Roronoa Zoro returning to action after Miyagi gave him the super medicine. Fans may also learn more about Sanji’s battle with Queen the Plague. In the last chapter, Luffy requested meat from Law’s crew, although it is uncertain if he is already awake.

Otama, Nami, and Usopp may be updated in “One Piece” 1020. Last time, they were pursued by Gifters and Smile users after they discovered the kid has the ability to command individuals who have eaten her kibi dango. The Akazaya Nine, King the Conflagration, Jack, Big Mom, Nekomamushi, Perospero, Marco the Phoenix, XDrake, Basil Hawkins, and the Akazaya Nine have yet to be updated in the manga. Fans will hopefully get to witness them in action in the next chapter.

On Viz and Manga Plus, fans can read “One Piece” 1020.