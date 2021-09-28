10 Quotes To Honor Those Who Live Next Door on National Neighbor Day 2021

National Neighbor Day is observed on September 28 each year to remember and appreciate those excellent neighbors who are always willing to help when we need it.

The day is commemorated by getting together with neighbors and spending quality time with them, with whom we should all maintain pleasant relations. You can also commemorate the occasion by organizing a local block party to get to know your neighbors. The day’s origins are unknown.

Here are a couple quotes to share with your neighbors today, courtesy of Brainy Quotes:

“A guy is labeled selfish for forsaking his neighbor’s good rather than seeking his own.” Richard Whately (Richard Whately)

2. “Knowing your next-door neighbor, as well as the individuals down the street and those of a different race, is critical.” Maya Angelou is a poet, author, and activist.

3. “There is a widespread belief among moral people that they should do good to their neighbors. I just have one person to please: myself. My obligation to my neighbor, on the other hand, can be defined more succinctly by saying, “If at all possible, I must make him happy.” Robert Louis Stevenson is a famous author who wrote a number of books.

“It is written in the Bible that a man must love his neighbor as himself. It should be as natural to mankind in a few hundred years as breathing or walking upright; but, if he does not learn it, he will perish.” – Adler, Alfred

5. “The Neighborhood’s underlying message is that if someone cares about you, it’s feasible that you’ll care about others.” ‘You are unique, and so is your neighbor’ – this is crucial: you are not the only unique individual on the planet. “The person with whom you are currently associated is also loved.” Fred Rogers, Jr.

6. “Even though awful and painful, times like this bind us together as neighbors.” Jerry Reed –

“Love your neighbor as yourself, but keep the fence up.” – Carl Sandburg

“You can only be a nice neighbor if you live in a good neighborhood.” – Howard E. Koch

9. “Your own safety is at stake when your neighbor’s wall is ablaze.” Horace –

“A man prone to suspecting evil looks to his neighbor for the same things he sees in himself.” – Augustus Hare