10 Inspiring Quotes From Lifestyle Guru Martha Stewart For Her Birthday In 2021

Martha Stewart, the American media magnate whose books on food, entertainment, and decorating made her a national brand, turns 80 on Tuesday.

“Martha Stewart’s Quick Cook” and “The Wedding Planner” are two of the lifestyle guru’s best-selling books.

Stewart, who was born on August 3, 1941, in New Jersey, began her modeling career at the age of 13. She started working as a stockbroker in the late 1960s. In the 1970s, she launched a catering business and immediately became known for her gourmet dishes, which were both unusual and inventive. At the same time, she launched Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, a media company. Marquee Brands now owns the company.

To celebrate this day, here are some inspirational statements by Stewart, culled from MarthaStewart.com and Brainy Quote:

“So the pie isn’t perfect?” says the narrator. It should be cut into wedges. Maintain your composure and avoid panic.”

“The more adaptable you are, the more interesting you become.”

“You can never be a tremendous success if you don’t have an open mind.”

“I catnap now and then, but it isn’t a waste of time because I ponder when I sleep.”

“Working on projects boosts people’s self-esteem. Taking the pie out of the oven is the best part. You can’t buy what it does for you personally and for your family’s perception of you.”

“My new mantra is, “When you’re done changing, you’re done.”

“Prison is the last place I’d ever want to go.”

“I aim to surround myself with people who are constantly coming up with new, original, and innovative ideas.”

9. “Sometimes all a host needs is a handful of great time-saving suggestions to arrange a fantastic party in no time. And who better to come up with creative, crafty ideas than the ideal hostess?”

“I am a hero worshipper,” says number ten. The number one tennis player is one of my favorites. The number one baseball player is one of my favorites. I’d like to see those records shattered.”