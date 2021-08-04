10 Inspiring Quotes About Empowerment To Share With Everyone On Single Working Women’s Day 2021

Single Working Women’s Day is observed on August 4 each year to honor the essential role that single working women play in our communities and civilizations.

Barbara Payne, an activist, started the day in 2006.

To commemorate this day, speak with the single working women in your life and express your admiration for the hard work they put in every day. If you’re a single working woman, now is the moment to celebrate your accomplishments.

Here are some encouraging quotes about single women’s empowerment from Thought Catalogue to share on this day:

“I don’t need to be in a relationship to be told how lovely, seductive, and beautiful I am. That is something I am already aware of.” Mandy Hale (@MandyHale)

“She is a robust cup of black coffee in a world where shallow love is wasted on cheap wine.”

Storm, J.M.

“I’m still learning to appreciate the pieces of myself that get little applause.”

— Francisco, Rudy

“It is preferable to be single and wait for what you deserve than to lower your standards and accept less than God’s best for you.”

Brittney Moses (@brittneymoses)

“As women, our first task is to learn to know ourselves. I believe we frequently fail to do so. We spend our time pleasing, satisfying, and looking out into the world to define who we are; listening to messages, images, and people’s restricted notions of who we are.” – First Lady Michelle Obama

“You’re not single because you have a bad attitude. Because some guys have an issue with strong-willed women, you’re single. Women who don’t mind calling b.s. when they see it. You’re single because no one has ever taken the time to understand why you’re the way you are. You’re single because you’re designed for a man who isn’t afraid to approach you; he’ll discover you.” — R.H.Sinclair

“And you terrify others because you are complete in your own right.”

Lauren Alex Hooper (@LaurenAlexHooper)

“I enjoy being alone myself. I’m in charge of my own shit. As a result, in order to win me over, your presence must be preferable than my alone. You’re not up against another person; you’re up against my comfort zones.” Horacio Jones (Horacio Jones)

“Don’t settle, even if you’re alone for the rest of your life. You deserve someone who will love you for your beauty as well as your scars.” A.R.Lucas (A.R.Lucas) (A.R.Lucas)

