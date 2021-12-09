1 Year After Their Split, Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr Address Their “Toxic” Relationship.

A year after their breakup, Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr were honest about their previous relationship.

In separate Instagram postings, Odom and Parr discussed their “toxic” relationship. They both stated that they are in a better place now that they had called it quits.

“I formally broke up with my ex-fiancé a year ago today.” I didn’t tell anyone (including him); I simply left! “I knew the more I talked about my sadness, the more comfortable I’d become in it,” Parr said on Facebook while revealing the cover of her book “The Freedom in Walking Away.” “We were about to tie the knot in less than a year. I was terrified, hurt, and unsure of what would happen, but I knew I would never be free if I stayed.” Parr also discussed quitting her 9-to-5 work and leaving her abusive marriage. “I’ve had to walk away from so many things and people to reclaim my serenity,” she says. She went on to say that one of the most difficult things she had to do was leave her ex. She went on to say that in her book, she goes into further detail about the truth in that incident.

She also stated that her book will assist others in reclaiming their lives and finding new serenity.

“I’m sincerely looking forward to sharing myself with all of you and taking you on this adventure with me.” It’s time to set yourself free! It’s time to find peace, and I hope that after you’ve finished reading this book, I can assist you in doing so,” she closed her statement.

Meanwhile, an hour after Parr’s post, Odom broke his quiet on their failing romance. He claims, however, that he was the one who left Parr.

“I left my ex-fiancée at the W Hotel in Atlanta without warning a year ago yesterday.” He added, “When she realized I had gone back to my home in San Diego, she was furious.” “Over the course of last December, she called and texted me over 250 times, begging me to fix us.” We were poisonous. “Both individually and collectively.” Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband, on the other hand, detailed why the relationship was depleting him and why he opted to stay even though it was already disastrous.

“It crushed my heart to go, but it saved my soul.” It was an abusive relationship. I wanted to go back several times because my dysfunction was addicted to the abuse. I despised being alone, as did the addict in me. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.