1 Actor Says Kristen Stewart “Held the Entire Movie on Her Back” in “Twilight”

Kristen Stewart had a great acting career before taking on the part of Bella Swan in the Twilight films, but her involvement in the Twilight films changed her life. The Happiest Season star became an overnight sensation, with millions of fans following her every step. Stewart became a multimillionaire as a result of her roles in the films, allowing her to be even more selective about the projects she took on.

Surprisingly, Stewart was initially uninterested in Twilight when her agent first offered it to her. The performer has stated openly that the film’s summary felt terribly superficial to her. After reading the script, she soon changed her mind. Others saw Bella as a love-sick girl, while Stewart saw her as a strong protagonist with a lot of confidence.

In the ‘Twilight’ films, Kristen Stewart embodied the strength of her character, Bella.

Stewart also seems to bring a lot of her inherent strength to the role of Bella. In fact, Robert Pattinson (who played Edward Cullen in the Twilight films) famously said that the secret to his on-screen chemistry with Stewart was that their natural personalities were diametrically opposed. Pattinson admits that he is more anxious and self-conscious about his acting ability than Stewart, who is a more confident and instinctual performer.

In an interview with Collider, Pattinson said regarding his Twilight co-star, "I believe it was simply doing the reverse of what the actual tale is, thinking about it in the opposite manner." "We did the meadow scene right from the start in the audition, which isn't in a meadow in the film, but it's intended to be about him attempting to frighten her and her looking at him…"